Deputies: Man stole $29K from youth football league

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

The former president of a youth football league is accused of taking more than $29,000 from the organization and spending it on himself, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Leonard Anderson, 61, was charged with grand theft on Thursday.

The investigation began when the Suncoast Youth Football Conference found discrepancies during an audit.

They figured out that between December 2016 and May 2017, more than $29,000 has been stolen.

Detectives said Anderson had taken the money and used it for himself, including buying a mobile home.

A warrant was issued and he was arrested. He was released after posting $25,000.

© 2018 WTSP-TV