Deputies: Man stole more than $100K from father with dementia

A man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from his father, who has early state dementia, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, Vincent Caliendo, 39, received power of attorney over his father, Bernard, in October 2015. Bernard Caliendo continued to care for himself and pay his own bills.

However, the elder man noticed discrepancies in his bank accounts starting in March. Bank officials confirmed Vincent Caliendo had withdrawn a total of $105,888.99 from his father's savings and checking accounts.

Bank records showed that before the money transfers began, his checking account had a negative balance of $3.09.

On March 29, Caliendo allegedly withdrew $100,863.67 from his father's account at a Wells Fargo in Spring Hill and was issued a cashier's check. He then tried to deposit the check in his own account at a Wells Fargo in Clermont and requested the full amount in cash.

The bank was unable to give him the whole amount at once, so he was given $10,000 one day and told to return two days later. Because of the unusual transaction, the bank had put a note on both Caliendos' account, and when the son arrived to receive the remaining cash, Clermont police arrived and seized the funds.

The seized funds were returned to the father.

Deputies also learned Caliendo tried to get a reverse mortgage on his father's house. The documents were prepared, but were sent to his father. Deputies said he tried to get into his father's home to get the documents and sign them, but he was unaware his power of attorney had been rescinded.

A warrant was issued for Caliendo, charging him with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult and grand theft. He was arrested in Lexington, S.C., and transported to the Hernando County jail. His bond is set at $20,000.

