Deputies: More charges for Toys for Tots 'Grinch'

A woman who is already facing nearly 200 charges for filing fraudulent claims to get toys from Toys for Tots is facing dozens of more charges, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Tammy Strickland, 38, of Eagle Lake, was arrested Monday after she allegedly used fake names for 140 children and 28 adults to get toys from the organization, with which she used to volunteer. She was charged then with grand theft, 164 counts of creating/using/possessing counterfeit/fictitious identification and 28 charges of providing false statement to obtain credit/property.

Those charges are from claims she allegedly made this year. During their investigation, however, detectives discovered Strickland had made claims in 2015 as well.

Detectives have determined that at least 13 of the 15 applications she submitted in 2015 were for fake children and families -- 13 fictitious adults and 69 fictitious children.

Strickland now faces an additional 82 felony counts of creating/using/possessing counterfeit/fictitious identification, one count of grand theft, and one count of scheming to defraud. She also faces 13 additional misdemeanor charges for Providing a False Statement.

Strickland is now facing a total of 248 felonies and 41 misdemeanors.

