Deputies: Pinellas man abused girl for four years

A Pinellas County man is behind bars after allegedly molesting an underage girl for four years, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Jonathan William Walls was arrested Tuesday. He is being held without bail.

According to arrest affidavits, after being read his rights, Walls admitted to performing sex acts on the girl numerous times when she was between the ages of 13 and 17, starting in 2010.

The acts occurred while the girl's mother was at work or away from home.

Information that could help identify the victim has been withheld.

(© 2017 WTSP)