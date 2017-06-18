Deputies search for robber stabbed by clerk

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who robbed a store, but was stabbed by the clerk before getting away.
At 5:45 a.m., Sunday, a black male entered the Sunoco at 14516 N. 22nd St. and demanded a money bag. The store clerk and the suspect fought over a baseball bat was behind the counter. When the suspect overpowered the clerk and removed the bat, the clerk stabbed the suspect in the abdomen.
The clerk and the suspect continued to struggle until the clerk ran outside and alerted nearby deputies. The suspect removed a brown paper bag full of cash from behind the counter and fled.
The suspect is 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, 180 to 200 pounds, bald, and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts.
