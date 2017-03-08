Deputies seek Dunedin car theft suspect

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox on Mar. 2 in Dunedin.

The car, which had nine baby parrots inside at the time of the theft, was recovered the next day by the Polk County Sheriff's Office in the Lakeland area. Four days after that, six of the baby parrots were recovered by the Lakeland Police Department.

The suspect, however, remains at large. Surveillance video shows a white male, roughly 30 years of age, 6’4” with a medium build, short blonde hair and a light beard, watching from a restaurant patio after a driver left the car in an adjacent parking lot with the engine running. The man then walked over to the Equinox and quickly drove away.

The incident occurred at 520 Equinox Avenue in Dunedin at approximately 6:45 on Mar. 2. The full surveillance video is shown below.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the PCSO at 727-582-6200. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or click here.

© 2017 WTSP-TV