Deputies seek suspect in Apollo Beach bank robbery

Photos courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect who robbed the TD Financial bank at 6176 Highway 41 North in Apollo Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say the suspect is a white male, from 25-30 years of age, 5’7” – 5’10” tall and weighing 160-180 pounds. He was wearing a camouflage ball cap, a dark blue Hollister zip-up sweatshirt with dark pants according to surveillance video.

Police say the suspect presented a note to bank tellers implying he had a gun and demanding money. He obtained an undisclosed amount of money and placed it in a winter skull cap.

He left in a silver, late model Hyundai Sonata with a U.S. Marines specialty tag, driving south on Highway 41 towards Miller Mac Road and Mira Road.

Money from the robbery was recovered on the side of the road at Firefly and Miller Mac Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the HCSO at (813) 247-8200. Anyone who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).



(© 2017 WTSP)