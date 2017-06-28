Deputies: Social media app lured man into robbery

An iPhone dialing 911 on a Georgia waterway. (Photo: Brendan Keefe, WXIA-TV)

Polk County deputies say a man was lured into a robbery Tuesday by a social media app.

The 23-year-old man, who deputies say has been twice arrested for soliciting prostitution, began communicating on the social media app “MeetMe” with a woman using the name “Annaliese.” He agreed to meet at a location she suggested near Auburndale.

When he showed up at mobile home for sale on Old Dixie Highway near Auburndale,at around 10 p.m., a woman was standing near a chain link fence at the entrance of the property. The woman is described as a heavy set Hispanic female in her mid to late 20s with dark hair and wearing blue pajama pants and a white tank top.

The victim later told deputies that the woman did not match the picture of “Annaliese” on the MeetMe Ap.

She entered the victim’s pickup truck and told him to continue driving down the dirt driveway towards the house. She told the victim to park approximately 100 feet away from the trailer.

When they exited his pickup, an unknown black or Hispanic man with average build, in his late 20s-early 30s, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, approached the victim from behind and forced him to the ground.

Then, according to the victim, the suspect placed a handgun against the back of his head and demanded his property. The suspect stole the man’s cellular phone, wallet, and vehicle keys. The suspect then told the victim to get up and walk away.

The two suspects ran away towards Old Dixie Highway. The victim ran to a residence nearby where a neighbor called 911.

The wallet — with the cash removed — was later found by deputies in the bed of the truck and the keys were found on the ground behind the truck.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Detective Mike Music at (863) 298-6921. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

