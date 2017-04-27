Deputies: Suspect bites skin off firefighter's arm

A Lake Wales man is accused of biting a chunk of skin out of an firefighter who was helping a deputy restrain him, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

According to an affidavit, on Tuesday night deputies responded to a crash in the area of Thornhill Road and Moonlite Pass. When a deputy asked Breonski Gardner, 26, for his license, Gardner threw the keys at him and told him to get it himself.

The deputy said Gardner continued to be uncooperative, so the deputy told him he was under arrest. Gardner fell to the ground, and an emergency medical technician stepped in to assist the deputy.

While the deputy and EMT struggled to put Gardner in handcuffs, the suspect bit the EMT on the forearm, the affidavit said.

The deputy used a stun gun on Gardner and was able to get the cuffs on the suspect. As the two walked the suspect to the patrol car, Gardner resisted again, falling to the ground. He bit the EMT on the arm again, taking off skin, the affidavit said.

The EMT was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Gardner was taken to Bartow Memorial Hospital to be checked out, then charged with two counts of battery on an law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a firefighter, and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $129,000.

