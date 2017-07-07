Deputies: Woman left dogs in hot car

(Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI, 2013 AFP)

A Pasco woman is facing a charge of cruelty to animals after leaving two dogs in a hot car on Thursday, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an affidavit, Shirley Ann Robinson, 63, whose address is listed as general delivery, left two dogs in a car at 38181-31 Willingham Drive.

A deputy arrived about 3 p.m. and found two dogs inside her vehicle. The doors were closed except for about a 4-inch space in the trunk where the dogs couldn't reach, the deputy said.

The dogs were panting and slobbering. The outside temperature was 96 degrees.

The deputy waited for an hour for Robinson to return, and when she did she told the deputy she needed to leave to charge her phone, the affidavit said.

Bail was set at $150.

