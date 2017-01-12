Deputies: Woman stole vibrators, other items from Largo CVS

A Largo woman stole more than $400 worth of feminine products, including vibrators, from a drug store, Pinellas County sheriff's deputies said.

According to an affidavit, on Christmas Day, Sarah Catherine Stark, 28, went to CVS, 3765 Ulmerton Road, Largo, and took $446.23 in merchandise, including moisturizers and Trojan vibrators, by removing them from their packages and then putting them in her purse.

She then left the store without paying, the affidavit said.

She was arrested Tuesday, charged with grand theft and released from jail after posting $2,000 bail.

(© 2017 WTSP)