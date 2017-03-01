Deputy attacked by inmate in Hillsborough jail

At right, surveillance video shows the deputy and the inmate struggle.

A detention deputy was injured Tuesday when he was attacked by an inmate at a Hillsborough County jail, the sheriff's office said,.

About 12:30 p.m., Deputy D. Hernandez was in the pod at the Falkenburg Road Jail with about 72 inmates when he was attacked from behind by Kiondre Zachary, 22.

Surveillance video shows Zachary wrapping a cloth towel around Hernandez's neck.





Hernandez managed to escape from Zachary's grasp, and with the help of other inmates the deputy managed to subdue Zachary until help arrived.

Hernandez, 31, suffered a twisted ankle, a bruised knee and abrasions to his neck. He has been with the sheriff's office for 10 months.

Zachary, who was being held on a burglary charge, was transferred to an isolation cell. He now faces an additional charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. He is being held without bond.

The investigation continues.

