Pierce County deputy shot and killed; second suspect in custody

Photo from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A Pierce County deputy has died after being shot responding to a robbery call near Spanaway, the Sheriff's Department confirmed.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the deputy was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday while responding to a 911 call for an intruder reported in a house on 200th Street East in the Frederickson area.

The deputy was the first person to arrive on scene. He began to pursue a suspect on foot and shots were fired at the deputy, striking him. He was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma where he died.

Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor identified the officer as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney of Yelm. Deputy McCartney was a Navy veteran and served the department for three years. He leaves behind a wife and three young boys, who are four, six, and nine years old.

It is with incredible sadness that inform you that our deputy has passed away from his injuries. We are with his family now, and we ask that you please keep his family, friends, and our department in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/BMkKkE8qji — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 8, 2018

The Sheriff’s Department says one suspect was found dead at the scene, the second male suspect was taken into custody later Monday morning.

A Washington State Trooper spotted the 34-year-old suspect just after 8 a.m. Ed Troyer with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Frank William Pawul. He has been booked into jail on murder charges.

Law enforcement recovered one of the suspects' weapons from the scene. Police believe that handgun was used to shoot McCartney.

A large containment area around the shooting scene was blocked off for several hours while authorities searched for a second suspect. All roads around the area reopened around 6:40 a.m., except for 200th Street East which will remain closed from 42nd Avenue to 50th Avenue while police continue their investigation.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department set up tipline for any information about the fatal shooting of Deputy McCartney. If you have any information, please call 855-798-8477.

Due to the ongoing police investigation, the Bethel School District has canceled school on Monday. The Pierce County Skills Center will also be closed.

A legacy fund has been set up at TAPCO Credit Union for the fallen deputy's family. Donations can be made any any TAPCO Credit Union branch or via Paypal.

© 2018 KING-TV