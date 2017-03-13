Detectives looking for female fraud suspect in Plant City

(Photo: Plant City PD)

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- Detectives continue to search for a female fraud suspect who cashed two forged checks at a Suncoast Credit Union in Plant City. The bank is located at 1905 Alexander Street S.

The female suspect allegedly stole a purse during a burglary of a vehicle, where she was able to obtain a victim's license. She then used the license to forge the checks and cash them at the Suncoast Credit Union.

The suspect has been identified as a white female with dark hair and in her early 20's. She was thought to be driving in a darker colored Dodge Charger.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering up to $3,000 for anyone with information that could lead to the identity and arrest of the female suspect. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-873-8477, or online.

© 2017 WTSP-TV