Detectives seek information in fatal Tampa shooting

TAMPA, FLA - TAMPA, Fl.a -- Tampa police are asking for the public's help as they seek information on a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Officers responded to a "shots fired" call just after 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, according to a news release. They arrived at 1806 North Nebraska Ave. to find 43-year-old Larry Cotton and 58-year-old Frances Helms wounded by an apparent gunshot.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where Cotton later died as a result of the shooting.

Helms is currently in stable condition.

Detectives believe the shooting was not random, but are asking that anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting or anyone who has information regarding the incident reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect in this case.

