Disney employee accused of molestation, child porn

A Walt Disney World employee is accused of molesting a child and suspected of molesting at least two others,

Detectives with the Lake County sheriff's Cyber Crimes Unit arrested 57-year-old Richard Alton Morgan, of Mascotte, on Monday after receiving a tip that child pornography was being shared from his residence.

According to WKMG, Morgan told deputies that he works for Disney. A Disney spokesperson told WTSP that Morgan has been place on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the charges.

Detectives arrived early Monday morning and served a search warrant at his home, at which time numerous images of child pornography were discovered.

Deputies said Morgan admitted to downloading child pornography for years.

As detectives continued to review the evidence collected during the search, images were found of a girl who was being molested by Morgan. Detectives learned that the child, whom he admitted to molesting, is now in California.

Late Monday, California authorities located the child and arrested her mother on molestation charges. It is believed that the mother and Morgan met online.

Morgan is in the Lake County Detention Center, charged with possession of child pornography, production of child pornography, and lewd or lascivious molestation. He is being held without bail.

Detectives are working to identify two more victims who may have been10 to 15 months old at the time the images were made. They are concerned that there may be even more victims.

