Documents: Woman set 'mother --' bed on fire as estranged husband slept

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA. - An estranged Pasco County couple is left with the charred remains of a mattress after deputies accuse the wife of setting the bed in which her husband was sleeping in on fire.

Eva Brennan, 48, no longer lives with 57-year-old James Brennan Jr. at their home in the area of Van Doren Avenue and Gulf Drive, but deputies say she stopped by Wednesday, July 26, only to find a girl there.

The probable cause affidavit states Brennan became upset and left for the evening. Later on, Brennan Jr. said he went to bed.

But by 5 a.m. Thursday, he woke to his bed on fire.

Brennan Jr. called for his son, James Brennan III, for help -- he brought several pots of water in an attempt to put out the fire. A curtain was used to smother it out to no avail, the affidavit reads.

The Brennans made a last-ditch effort to drag the mattress and box spring out of their mobile home and used buckets of water to extinguish the fire. They were successful.

Brennan III's girlfriend, Christie Carr, reported to deputies she was sleeping in the living room when she awoke to Brennan Jr. yelling. She helped the Brennans to pull out the bed and into the backyard.

Carr reported around 8 a.m., she asked a returning Brennan if she had heard what happened.

The estranged wife allegedly responded: I "set that mother f----- on fire."

Brennan Jr. reported blisters on his thumb and fingers, as well as a burn to his foot. A detective with the Florida State Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigation confirmed the manner of fire was arson.

Brennan an arson charge for her alleged crime, in addition to three charges of attempted murder for each of the people inside the mobile home at the time of the fire.

