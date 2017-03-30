Dozens including alleged meth 'Queen Pin' nabbed in 'Operation No Doze'

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is touting the disruption of a major meth ring and the arrest of a drug "queen pin" along with dozens of others.

With help from the U.S. Marshals Service and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, investigators and deputies made the arrests as part of "Operation No Doze" which involved a combination of traffic stops, search warrants and electronic surveillance.

The surveillance was what led to the arrest of Jayna Marie Forbus, dubbed Monroe County's "Queen Pin" by the sheriff's office. As part of the investigation, detectives scoured more than 17,000 phone calls and texts in a span of 21 days.

Forbus and her alleged co-conspirators are accused of operating a distribution ring pushing crystal meth, marijuana, ecstasy and hydrocodone.

They were also charged with possession of stolen or altered items including firearms and possession of drug-related objects.

All told, the seizure of marijuana, ecstasy and over half a kilogram of crystal meth were valued at about $55,000. Several vehicles were also seized as part of asset forfeiture.

Forbus was arrested on numerous charges including 91 counts of using a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction, 61 counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 14 counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, five counts of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, three counts of conspiracy to possess marijuana, two counts of conspiracy to possess Schedule II narcotics, one count of trafficking methamphetamine and one count each of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and ecstasy.

Other arrests included:

Percy Shawn Brister (37) ARRESTED

Hometown - Dacula, Ga.

► Trafficking Methamphetamine (1)

► Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (3 counts)

► Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (3 count)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (4 counts)

Michael David Reed (32) ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth, Ga.

► Trafficking Methamphetamine

► Obstruction of Law Enforcement (misdemeanor)

► Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (1 count)

► Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (1 count)

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (2 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (3 counts)

Mark Kevin Mazer (42) ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth, Ga.

► Trafficking Methamphetamine

► Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (3 counts)

► Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (6 counts)

► Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana (1 counts)

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (2 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (12 counts)

Joseph Patrick Davis (26) ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth, Ga.

► Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (3 counts)

► Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (4 counts)

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (1 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (5 counts)

Paul Gilbert Lawrence (54) ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth, Ga.

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (5 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (5 counts)

Brian Dunn Walsh (45) ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth, Ga.

► Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (1 count)

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (3 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (4 counts)

Douglas Thomas Minyard (52) ARRESTED

Hometown - Macon, Ga.

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (3 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (4 counts)

Jonathan Paul Pieri (24) ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth, Ga.

► Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana (4 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (3 counts)

Matthew Johnny Conkle (28) ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth, Ga.

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (4 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (4 counts)

Matthew Eden Bradford (31) ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth, Ga.

► Trafficking Methamphetamine (1 count)

► Possession of Methamphetamine (2 counts)

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (1counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (1 counts)

Jay Caldwell Forbus (35) ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth, Ga.

► Possession of Methamphetamine (1 count)

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (3 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (3 counts)

Joshua Paul Liggett (29) ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth, Ga.

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (3 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (3 counts)

Jennifer Dawn Owens (42) ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth, Ga.

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (2 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (2 count)

Ramona Wall (55) ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth, Ga.

► Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic (1 count)

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (1 count)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (1 count)

David Michael Mauldin (67) ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth Ga.

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (1 count)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (1 count)

Darci Jo Smith (37) ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth, Ga.

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (1 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (1 count)

Richard Kelly (67) ARRESTED

Hometown - Barnesville, Ga.

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (1 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (1 count)

Erma Lashane Mckinnon (44) ARRESTED

Hometown – Barnesville, Ga.

► Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (1 count)

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (1 count)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (1 count)

Justin Ray Mclendon (30) ARRESTED

Hometown – Forsyth, Ga.

► Trafficking Methamphetamine (1 count)

Mallory Heath (43) ARRESTED

Hometown – Forsyth, Ga.

► Trafficking Methamphetamine (1 count)

William Timothy Brooks (49) ARRESTED

Hometown – Forsyth, Ga.

► Warrant Service – Child Support Obligations

Tondi Norsworthy (30) ARRESTED

Hometown – Forsyth, Ga.

► Warrant Service – Theft by Shoplifting

Christopher Guy Spear (40) - ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth, Ga.

► Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (1 count)

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (3 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (4 counts)

Justin Gregory Hammond (40) - ARRESTED

Hometown – Juliette, Ga.

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (2 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (1 count)

Timothy Dale Smith (33) - ARRESTED

Hometown - Forsyth Georgia

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (8 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (8 counts)

Police are still seeking the following:

Christopher Derek Stewart (30)

Hometown - Forsyth Ga.

► Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (3 counts)

► Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (4 counts)

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (1 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (4 counts)

Kyle Nolan Peters (35)

Hometown - Forsyth Ga.

► Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (1 count)

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (3 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (3 counts)

Evelyn Lois Perdue (49)

Hometown - Griffin, Ga.

► Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine (3 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (3 counts)

Jonathan Allan Mclendon (32)

Hometown - Forsyth, Ga.

► Conspiracy to Possess Marijuana (3 counts)

► Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction (3 counts)

© 2017 WXIA-TV