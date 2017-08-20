Driver charged with DUI manslaughter after striking man on a scooter

James A. Mayer, 42. Source: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: WTSP)

LARGO, Fla. -- A Clearwater man was arrested Sunday night after police say he struck a man on a scooter.

Lt. Randall Chaney with the Largo Police Department said James A. Mayer, 42, was under the influence of alcohol when he struck and killed David Stinger who was driving a scooter near Rosery Rd.

Mayer was traveling eastbound on Rosery Rd and attempted to turn north onto Missouri Ave when he collided into Stinger at the intersection, Chaney said.

Stinger later died from his injuries, Chaney said.

Mayer was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving with a suspended license. He remains in the Pinellas County jail on $50,000 bond.

© 2017 WTSP-TV