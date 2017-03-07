WTSP
Driver hits child walking to bus stop and then takes off

Susan Wilson, WTSP 5:03 PM. EST March 07, 2017

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies are searching for a 2005 Ford F-250 XLT  that hit  and injured a 16-year-old girl but didn't stop.  The truck hit  Attraya Woodberry Tuesday morning  as she walked along Park Drive in Riverview.  

The child attends Catapult Academy and was on her way to her bus stop on Highway 301 at Balm-Riverview Road when she was injured.  Paramedics took Attraya to Tampa General Hospital where doctors say her injuries are serious but she is expected to recover.  

Anyone with information on the truck involved should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

