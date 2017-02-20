Driver of dump truck in fatal Tampa crash arrested

Photo: Tampa Police Department

The driver of a dump truck that struck and killed a man Monday morning has been arrested and faces multiple charges according to the Tampa Police Department.

David Yribar-Hernandez, 46, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death, and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

According to police, pedestrian Stephen J. Waters, 39, was struck and killed by a dump truck at the intersection of E. Columbus Drive and N. 50th Street. The truck left the scene, but an eyewitness provided police a description of the vehicle.

Shortly afterward, a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over a truck matching the description. The truck stopped, but while the deputy was making contact with the driver the truck fled. It stopped a short time later near N 50th Street and Interstate 4 and Yribar-Hernandez was detained.

The investigation continues.

