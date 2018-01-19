Driver shot inside car at Sarasota intersection

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting into a car on Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 17th Street and Lockwood Ridge Road. One lane of traffic near the intersection is closed.

First responders took the driver of the car, who was shot, to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (941)861-4900 or (941)366-8477.

The sheriff's office has not released any suspect information as of Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

