Driver sought in Tampa fatal hit-and-run

Two teenagers were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon, and the driver of the car was in critical condition on the same day he was to graduate from Mulberry High School.

Tampa police are asking the public for help in identifying and locating the driver of a car involved in a fatal hit and run accident overnight.

The crash took place around midnight late Friday/early Saturday near the intersection of West Hillsborough Avenue and North Hesperides Street. An unidentified pedestrian was attempting to cross Hillsborough Avenue from the north side of the road to the south side when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.

After the collision the car didn't stop. The pedestrian was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with any information on the accident is urged to call Tampa Police detectives at 813-231-6130, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). You also can report anonymously at the Crime Stoppers website.

