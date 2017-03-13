Drug traffickers arrested in Polk County

(Photo: PCSO)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Three Polk County residents were arrested and charged on multiple drug charges on Friday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Roy Osborne of Winter Haven was found under the possession of heroin following a traffic stop that was conducted. He told detectives he paid $780 for the 12.6 grams discovered on him.

Osborne was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a vehicle for drug trafficking, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

59-year-old Carmen Resto was also charged and arrested for possession of alprazolam, drug paraphernalia, cannabis, and heroin.

Detectives were granted an arrest warrant to search Resto's residence, where more heroin was discovered along with cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax. Carmen's brother, 46-year-old Angel Resto, arrived at the home around the time of the search and was found in possession of heroin as well.

Angel has been charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Carmen told police that she was selling drugs to pay her rent.

All three drug trafficking suspects were sent to the Polk County jail and are being held on bond.

