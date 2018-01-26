DUI manslaughter suspect expected to plead guilty

Christopher Ponce is charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide for a crash almost 6 years ago. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Once an international fugitive, Christopher Ponce is set to plead guilty and be sentenced Friday afternoon in Hillsborough County Court.

Ponce is charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide for a crash almost 6 years ago.

In July of 2012, prosecutors say Ponce slammed into William Angel's car while driving the wrong way on Interstate 275.

Angel was killed and his two passengers hurt.

After his arrest, Ponce cut his ankle monitor and ran. Last year, police in Spain caught him.

Ponce is not going to face federal charges for fleeing. An extradition warrant has to list all of the charges someone will face.

The warrant didn't list charges for tampering with his ankle bracelet and not showing up in court.

10News Anchor Courtney Robinson spoke with William Angel's father. He says he's ready to face Ponce in court and finally tell him what he's always wanted to.

Ponce's attorney told her that his client is remorseful.

