Dunedin man accused of downloading child pornogrpahy

DUNEDIN, Fla. - A 57-year-old man is facing 11 counts of possession of child pornography, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities began investigating Richard Beal Anger of Grove Court in Dunedin in June.

"During their investigation, detectives recovered various images and videos that included sexual content and conduct by children," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Anger admitted he is the sole resident at the residence, the sole password holder and the sole owner of all the devices located within the residence."

Anger, who was arrested Wednesday afternoon, remained in the Pinellas County Jail on a $1.1 million bond.

