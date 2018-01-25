Elderly Valrico man arrested for molesting an 11-year-old

(Photo: HCSO)

VALRICO, Fla. -- An elderly Valrico man was arrested Tuesday for lewd and lascivious molestation.

Deputies arrived at the man's house after hearing reports that he had inappropriate sexual contact with underage children.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, 81-year-old Robert Elwin Schultz admitted to deputies that he committed sexual acts with an 11-year-old boy multiple times.

He was arrested for three counts of 'Capital Sexual Battery on a victim under the age of 12' and for six counts of 'Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.' According to authorities, Schultz knew the victim and the inappropriate behavior did not seem to be a 'random act.'

Schultz has been booked into the Orient Rd. jail without bond.

Detectives are unaware of other incidents, but ask anyone with possible further information to call them at (813) 247-8200.

