EMT dies after being struck by stolen ambulance in NYC

An ambulance that was stolen in the Bronx and struck an EMT in New York City on March 16, 2017 CBS NEW YORK

NEW YORK -- An emergency medical technician in New York City was killed after being run over by her own ambulance after it was stolen late Thursday, CBS New York reports.

Authorities say the EMT had stopped her ambulance in the Bronx at around 7 p.m. Thursday after being told someone was being robbed.

#FDNY mourns the loss of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, Station 26, who was killed in the line of duty tonight while serving our city. pic.twitter.com/b3KrzGabYE — FDNY (@FDNY) March 17, 2017

Police say a man then jumped into the vehicle and drove off. The EMT tried to stop the man, but fell and was caught beneath the wheels.

Video posted on Twitter by a bystander shows the ambulance speeding across an intersection with the EMT’s body pinned beneath it.

In a press conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the woman who died was a 14-year veteran of the FDNY and a mother of five children.

Later, authorities identified her:

Police say a second EMT is being treated for emotional shock, but was not physically injured.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene after he crashed the ambulance about 100 yards from where it was taken, sources told CBS New York.

The station says he was identified as Juan Gonzalez, 25, of the Bronx, and charged with murder, grand larceny, and operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs.

