Evidence from 10-year-old homicide case found in auctioned off storage unit

KUSA - A detective is on administrative leave after evidence in a Fremont County homicide case ended up in an auctioned off storage unit.

The Cañon City Daily Record reports the storage unit once belonged to a detective with the sheriff's office.

Last month, Rick Ratzlaff bought the unit in an auction and discovered the evidence, which included a bloody rope, an ax and boxes of paperwork.

The items are connected to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in 2006. Ratzlaff contacted local reporters and law enforcement about what he found.

Monday, Fremont County Sheriff Jim Beicker said he let the state know about the mishandled evidence.

"With their consultation and cooperation, they asked myself and Captain Warley to photograph the items that were in the unit and to collect them and secure them," Beicker said.

"I couldn't believe it was in the locker," Ratzlaff said. "And after seeing the items in there it was just kind of horrific, you know. To see blood covered items and know somebody was murdered."

State investigators now have the evidence.

The detective who previously owned the storage unit is on administrative leave.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into the situation.

