Ex-nurse accused of raping patient at Methodist Hospital
A former nurse at Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center has been charged with sexually assaulting a patient in his care. Allen Michael Uribes, 27, was arrested earlier this week and charged with sexual assault.
KHOU 10:34 PM. EDT March 30, 2017
