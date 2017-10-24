Examining the history of Tampa Bay's serial killers

Gerald Stano (top left), Edwin Mike Kaprat III (top right), Bobby Joe Long (bottom left) and Oscar Ray Bolin Jr (bottom right). (Photo: Florida Department of Corrections)

The Tampa Police Department has stopped short of calling the suspect in the Seminole Heights murders a serial killer.

The FBI defines a serial murder as, "the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.

Tampa police continue to investigate three suspicious murders- on Oct. 9, Oct. 11 and Oct. 19 - in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Timeline: 3 murders in Tampa neighborhood, killer at large

Tampa Bay area serial killers:

Gerald Stano: In the late1970s-1980s, he confessed to killing 41 women with as many as 15 from the Tampa area. Stano was executed in 1998.

Bobby Joe Long: In 1984, he confessed to killing 10 women in the Tampa area over a six-month period. Long is awaiting execution.

Oscar Ray Bolin Jr.: In 1986, he killed three women in the Tampa area. Bolin was executed in 2016.

Brian K. Rosenfeld: In the late 1980s-1990s, Nurse who poisoned patients at nursing homes. There were 29 victims. Rosenfield is serving life in prison.

Edwin Mike Kaprat, III: In, 1995 (over a seven-week period), Hernando County handyman who raped and killed five elderly women and then burned them in their homes over a seven-week period. Kaprat was known as the "granny killer’." Kaprat was killed while awaiting execution.

Photos: A look at Tampa Bay's serial killers

© 2017 WTSP-TV