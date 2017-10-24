WTSP
Examining the history of Tampa Bay's serial killers

Tampa police are investigating three suspicious murders - on Oct. 9, Oct. 11 and Oct. 19 - in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

The Tampa Police Department has stopped short of calling the suspect in the Seminole Heights murders a serial killer.

The FBI defines a serial murder as, "the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.

Tampa Bay area serial killers:

Gerald Stano: In the late1970s-1980s, he confessed to killing 41 women with as many as 15 from the Tampa area. Stano was executed in 1998.

Bobby Joe Long: In 1984, he confessed to killing 10 women in the Tampa area over a six-month period. Long is awaiting execution.

Oscar Ray Bolin Jr.: In 1986, he killed three women in the Tampa area. Bolin was executed in 2016.

Brian K. Rosenfeld: In the late 1980s-1990s, Nurse who poisoned patients at nursing homes. There were 29 victims. Rosenfield is serving life in prison.

Edwin Mike Kaprat, III: In, 1995 (over a seven-week period), Hernando County handyman who raped and killed five elderly women and then burned them in their homes over a seven-week period. Kaprat was known as the "granny killer’." Kaprat was killed while awaiting execution.

