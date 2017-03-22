Facility worker filmed residents having sex, deputies say

An employee of an assisted living facility took hidden video of two residents having sex, then posted the footage on social media, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Alexis Gloria Rebecca Williams, 20, of St. Petersburg was arrested Wednesday and charged with video voyeurism and dissemination of video voyeurism.

On Aug. 5, deputies were called to the Bristol Court Assisted Living Facility, 3479 54th Ave. North, in unincorporated St. Petersburg, regarding a report that an employee video recorded two adult residents having sexual relations at the facility.

Detectives say that an unidentified citizen saw the video on a social media website and contacted the facility.

With the help of facility employees, detectives identified Williams, a medical assistant at the facility, as the suspect.

Detectives learned that on Aug. 1, Williams secretly recorded the victims, an 81-year-old female resident and a 59-year-old male resident, having consensual sexual relations in a private room at the facility.

Williams then posted the explicit video on Snapchat.

When the facility learned the news, Williams was fired.

On Wednesday, detectives interviewed Williams at her home, and they say she admitted to the allegations. She was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident. She was released after posting $10,000 bail.

The investigation continues.

