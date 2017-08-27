WTSP
Close

Father arrested for murder after mother and infant found dead in Bradenton apartment

Samantha Mitchell, WTSP 4:25 PM. EDT August 27, 2017

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of his girlfriend and infant in a Bradenton apartment Sunday afternoon.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Larry Bernard Williams. He has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of Arson after the deaths of Diamond Shelman and Jeremiah Shelman, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

He has also been identified as the boyfriend of the mother and the father of the infant.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Arson investigation underway after woman and infant found dead in apartment fire

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories