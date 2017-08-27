Father arrested for murder after mother and infant found dead in Bradenton apartment

(Photo: Manatee Co. Sheriff's Office)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of his girlfriend and infant in a Bradenton apartment Sunday afternoon.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Larry Bernard Williams. He has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of Arson after the deaths of Diamond Shelman and Jeremiah Shelman, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

He has also been identified as the boyfriend of the mother and the father of the infant.

