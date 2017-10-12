Father arrested in bathtub drowning death of 1-year-old son

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A father is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of his 1-year-old son, Liam Morris.
Alan Morris is accused of leaving his son unattended back on Thursday, Sept. 28, in a bathtub as the water continued to run. Liam Morris later died.
The 34-year-old father was arrested Thursday, Oct. 12, for the crime.
A news conference with Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is slated for 3 p.m. 10News will have more on this story as information becomes available.
This is a developing story -- check back for updates.
