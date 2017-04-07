Houston woman shoots 4 people in 2 cities before killing herself

Four people were shot in two different homes on Mount Pleasant near Scott St. Police say it was a murder-suicide.

FRESNO, TEXAS - A woman went on a shooting spree that stretched from South Houston to Fresno Friday, according to Houston police. When it was over, four people were dead, a fifth critically injured.

Houston Police found the suspected shooter and two victims shot in a house on Mt. Pleasant near Scott Street around 7:45 a.m.

The suspect and a man believed to be her stepfather were dead. The suspect's mother was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition.

A second man was found shot to death in a nearby house. It's not known if he was also related to the suspect.

HPD Sgt. Bill Elsbury said there were children inside that home but they are safe.

Later, Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said they got a call asking them to check a home in the 4800 block of Richmond Knolls in Fresno. The caller said several family members had been shot in Houston and they were worried about the woman in that house.





A woman was found shot to death inside her home in Fresno Friday morning, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls. (Air 11)

Deputies found the woman shot to death. Relatives at the scene say she was the sister of the suspected shooter in Houston.

The names of the victims and suspected killer have not been released.

