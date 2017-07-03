Feds, estate settle case of man who kept wife's body in freezer

The body was found in a freezer in Sun City Center.

The estate of a Sun City Center man has agreed to repay the government for the benefits he collected while not reporting his wife's death and keeping her body in a freezer.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the estate of Allan Dunn will sell assets and repay the government $15,743.14.

According to the office, Dunn and his wife, Margaret Dunn, lived in Sun City Center until she died in 2002. He didn't report her death and kept her body in a freezer. He continued to collect her Social Security benefits until he died in 2010.

Her body was discovered after he died.

He collected $92.088 of her benefits. His sole asset was the condominium where they lived. His heirs agreed to sell the condo, and after the back taxes, sales costs and condo association fees were paid, the remaining money went to the government.

The government now considers the case resolved.

RELATED: Body found in freezer after years

© 2017 WTSP-TV