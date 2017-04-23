WTSP
Close

FHP: Driver charged with DUI after car bursts into flames

A driver is charged with DUI after driving on a rim and starting a car fire.

10News Staff , WTSP 10:17 AM. EDT April 23, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. -- A car burst into flames on Interstate 275 on Saturday after the driver kept going on a rim despite getting a flat tire. She was charged with DUI and her license had been suspended due to another DUI.

911 operators got several calls reporting a reckless vehicle that had a flat and was being driven on one of the rims and was all over the highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

About 8 p.m., a trooper arrived on eastbound Interstate 4 near 21st Street and found that Katherine Melendez Vega, 36, of Tampa, has signs of impairment -- slurred speech, watery eyes, and breath smelling of alcohol.


She admitted drinking a few beers hours before and then performed poorly on field sobriety exercises.

She is charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license,  and refusal to submit to a test of breath/urine/blood. Her license had been suspended for a prior DUI.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Florida man gets DUI charge after crash near Air Force One

WTSP

St. Pete woman charged with DUI after crash with cruiser

WTSP

Fugitive back in Bay area facing DUI manslaughter

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories