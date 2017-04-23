FHP: Driver charged with DUI after car bursts into flames

A car burst into flames on Interstate 275 on Saturday after the driver kept going on a rim despite getting a flat tire. She was charged with DUI and her license had been suspended due to another DUI. FHP photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- A car burst into flames on Interstate 275 on Saturday after the driver kept going on a rim despite getting a flat tire. She was charged with DUI and her license had been suspended due to another DUI.

911 operators got several calls reporting a reckless vehicle that had a flat and was being driven on one of the rims and was all over the highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

About 8 p.m., a trooper arrived on eastbound Interstate 4 near 21st Street and found that Katherine Melendez Vega, 36, of Tampa, has signs of impairment -- slurred speech, watery eyes, and breath smelling of alcohol.





She admitted drinking a few beers hours before and then performed poorly on field sobriety exercises.

She is charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and refusal to submit to a test of breath/urine/blood. Her license had been suspended for a prior DUI.

