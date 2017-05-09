FHP: Pasco Co. man charged with DUI, driving the wrong way

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced Tuesday the arrest of a Pasco County man involved in a two-car drunk driving crash last year.

Richard Sandora, 26, of New Port Richey is charged with driving under the influence and driving in the wrong direction.

An FHP report stated Sandora’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.22. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

The report states Sandora collided head on with another car on State Route 52 east of Hays Road around 3:02 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2016.

Sandora and the other car’s driver had injuries listed as serious in the FHP report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV