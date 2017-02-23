State lawmakers want tougher DUI penalties

Drunk and behind the wheel: it can be a deadly combination on the road, yet so many people still do it.

State lawmakers are now working to crack down on first-time offenders and suspected DUI drivers who refuse to take a test.

10Investigates has exposed the state's weak laws when it comes to punishing drunk drivers. Now there’s a new push to help save lives.

State senator David Simmons and state representative Cord Byrd hope tougher penalties will be the sobering wake-up call for drunk drivers in Florida.

Three tow truck drivers were all killed last year in the Bay area because of drunk drivers.

A wrong-way DUI driver who was caught with a BAC three times over the legal limit got busted again, drunk on the job as a YMCA lifeguard.

Advocates say the tragedies and close calls have to stop.

“Maybe the next time they go out and they hurt or kill somebody, it could be your family, could be my family,” says mother and MADD program specialist Sharon Hall.

Hall knows the pain because her family has been impacted by a drunk driver.

Her son, Louis, 26, was killed on the Selmon Expressway when his drunk and speeding co-worker crashed the car and killed them both.

“It’s devastating. It’s shocking. It changes your life completely,” Hall says.

Senate Bill 918 and House Bill 949 propose that suspected drunk drivers who refuse a breath, blood, or urine test would be put on probation and fined up to $1,000.

The law would also require that all convicted drunk drivers have an ignition interlock device installed in order to start their car, from the very first time they're caught, for six months minimum.

“There's really no way around that. You have to walk the straight and narrow if you have one of these in your car,” says Zak Davis, general manager at Maximum Audio Video, a Tampa company that installs the breath-test devices.

Right now the devices are only ordered by the court for repeat DUI offenders, those with higher than .15 BAC, and those with a child in the car.

MADD says since the state started requiring ignition interlocks for repeat offenders in 2008, they’ve stopped 49,744 attempts to drive drunk with a .08 BAC or higher, but Hall believes that’s still not enough.

“Everyone who drives impaired needs to see that consequence immediately,” she says.

If passed, Florida would be the 29th state with a similar law. Hall says it's about time the Sunshine State join the party.

“It’s a huge hurdle for us to cross over and I really hope to get it passed this time,” she says.

“I think it drives a message home that this is nothing to mess around with if you have one of these in your car,” says Davis.

Right now, the proposed bills are making their way through the state House and Senate, and if passed would take effect on Oct. 1.

(© 2017 WTSP)