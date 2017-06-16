Fla. woman convicted of trying to hire hitman to kill new husband

Dalia Dippolito was convicted of trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband.

A former Florida escort has been found guilty of trying to hire a hit man to murder her newlywed husband to get his money and their town house.

The jury convicted Dalia Dippolito on Friday after about an hour and a half of deliberations. The 34-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison when she's sentenced at a later date.

The case gained fame after Dippolito's 2009 arrest when video of the investigation went viral on YouTube and the "Cops" television show turned it into a special episode.

This was Dippolito's third trial. A 2011 conviction was thrown out on appeal. A 2016 trial ended with a hung jury.

Ex-husband Michael Dippolito said Friday the jury could see through "the lies" defense attorneys for Dalia Dippolito tried to use to persuade the jury.

He said he was "5,000 percent happy" with the verdict.



Dalia Dippolito was caught on tape telling an undercover detective posing as a hit man she was "5,000 percent sure" she wanted her husband dead.

