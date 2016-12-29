Fleeing driver causes rollover crash, Pinellas deputies say

A driver fleeing from a deputy rolled his vehicle, and he will be jailed after being released from a hospital, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, a Pinellas deputy was headed south on 113th Street North approaching the intersection of 102nd Avenue North, when he ran the vehicle tag on a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro that was traveling in the same direction.

DHSMV records indicated that the tag on the Camaro was a dealer tag that was replaced.

The deputy pulled in behind the Camaro and activated his emergency lights and siren. The Camaro proceeded to pull off to the right, but then made a sudden evasive maneuver, abruptly turning southeast through the red traffic light and into the intersection of 113th Street North and 102nd Avenue North.

The deputy did not pursue the Camaro.



Investigators say the Camaro struck a 2015 Ford Fiesta that was in the intersection traveling westbound on 102nd Avenue North, on a green traffic light. The Camaro then struck a 2004 Dodge Durango in the intersection traveling eastbound on 102nd Avenue North, on a green traffic light.

The drivers of the Ford, 23-year old Tyler Swinehart, and the Dodge, 42-year-old James Joyner, were not injured.



The Camaro continued at a high rate of speed, eastbound on 102nd Avenue North, passing two deputies who just cleared an unrelated traffic stop on 102nd Avenue North. Deputies did not pursue the vehicle.



As the Camaro approached the intersection of 109th Avenue North, the vehicle struck a traffic sign on the south side of the roadway. The Camaro swerved into the grass and the vehicle rolled over.

Investigators say that the Camaro rolled over six to seven times along the south side of 102nd Avenue South, through the front yards of three residences. The vehicle came to final rest against a large tree at 10842 102nd Avenue North.



Deputies rendered aid to the driver of the Camaro, 24-year-old Monte Dudley, 3902 Miramar St., St. Petersburg, who was trapped inside the vehicle. He had to be extricated by rescue crews.



Dudley was transported to Bayfront Medical for serious, non-life threatening injuries.



Investigators say that several trees, a mail box, and an unoccupied vehicle were damaged as a result of the rollover crash.



Dudley was charged with one count of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, one count of (Felony) Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, and two counts of Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage.



Dudley will be transported to the Pinellas County Jail after he is released from the hospital.

