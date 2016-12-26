Floral City man wanted for attempted murder

Jesse Prive (Photo: Citrus County Sheriff's Office)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- A man accused of stabbing three people, including his girlfriend, overnight Monday is on the run and considered to be dangerous.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for Jesse Prive, 32, for the alleged attack of his girlfriend and two others at a residence off of Highway 41 in Floral City.

According to CCSO's Facebook post, Prive attacked Melissa Dye, Michael Hanson and Ashley Brower around 3:30 a.m. when Prive allegedly stabbed all three victims.

Prive stabbed Dye first then stabbed Brower in the chest as she and Hanson began packing their clothes. Hanson struggled with Prive, who stabbed him in the head and chest, but was able to wrest the knife away from Prive.

Both Hanson and Brower were able to escape the residence and taken to Bayonet Point Medical Center where they were subsequently treated and released.

One of the victims, Dye, fled the scene with Prive but returned to give a statement to detectives.

Prive is charged with two counts of attempted murder. He is being sought by deputies and should not be approached as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on Prive's whereabouts, contact CCSO Major Crimes at 352-726-1121 or 911. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 888-ANY-TIPS.

