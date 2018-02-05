Florida correctional officer arrested for DUI

(Photo: Polk Co. Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A 25-year-old Florida Correctional Officer was arrested on DUI charges in Polk County early Sunday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Kneisha Smith, who works as a corrections officer at the Desoto County Correctional Institute, was pulled over after driving erratically around 2:10 a.m.

She was arrested on Central Ave. West near Westend Blvd. in Lake Wales. Smith failed several sobriety tests and she had a BAC of .155 when she took a breathalyzer test.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd made the following statement:

"With so many alternative ways to travel, there are no excuses for drinking and driving in today's society. For someone who works in the Department of Corrections, she should know better than to get behind the wheel after drinking. She is lucky she didn't kill herself or another person on the roadway."

Smith was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on $500 bond.

