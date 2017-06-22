Florida doctor accused of illegally distributing pills

A federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that Florida doctors can talk to patients about gun safety, declaring a law aimed at restricting such discussions a violation of the First Amendment's right to free speech. Getty photo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - An 84-year-old Florida doctor is accused of illegally distributing $10 million worth of pain pill prescriptions.



Dr. Williem Ouw spent a week in a Fort Lauderdale jail following his June 15 arrest. He was released Wednesday on a $500,000 bond.



News rouses say Ouw faces 10 federal charges of conspiracy and attempting to dispense prescription drugs. Investigators say Ouw and three employees at a Florida medical center were involved in the conspiracy. They issued prescriptions for more than 400,000 oxycodone pills, more than 16,000 amphetamine pills and 64,000 morphine pills.



During the 18-month investigation, the newspaper reports Ouw met with patients who were working undercover with the Drug Enforcement Administration.



Ouw is barred from practicing medicine or prescribing drugs until the criminal case ends. A lawyer wasn't listed on records.

© 2017 Associated Press