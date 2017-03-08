Florida man accused of beating woman for refusing birthday sex

Jason Taylor has been charged for allegedly beating a woman after she refused sex on his birthday. Monroe County sheriff photo

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – A Florida Keys man was arrested after he reportedly beat and kicked woman because she refused to have sex with him on his birthday.

Jason Taylor was allegedly drunk when he invited the woman to his Rockland home to celebrate his birthday. Taylor, 38, invited the woman to stay the night and she agreed.

Later, when Taylor wanted to have sex, the woman refused and told him he’d have to wait until the morning, according to The Keynoter. That’s when Taylor reportedly got abusive, cursed her and told her to get out.

As she began to leave, Taylor grabbed her, threw her around and pushed her out the front door, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The woman stumbled and fell to the ground.

That’s when Taylor allegedly kicked her several times.

Taylor reportedly told arriving sheriff’s deputies that the two had “tussled.” He was arrested on a battery charge and bond was set at $5,000. This was not his first run-in with the law. Records show Taylor has three previous arrests for battery in last four years.

