Florida man arrested after threatening officer on Facebook

Johnny Joe Addison, 45 (Photo: JSO)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida man is charged with making written threats to kill a law enforcement officer.



First Coast News reports 45-year-old Johnny Joe Addison posted on Facebook about a specific Jacksonville Sheriff's officer, threatening him. Addison was arrested Sunday.



According to an arrest report, a concerned citizen contacted authorities about the Facebook posts. The report says that one of Addison's posts said he would break the officer's "entire face" and that he would fight the officer "till one of us dies."



The officer told investigators he's caught Addison panhandling and trespassing several times.



Detectives matched Addison's driver's license photo to his Facebook picture. The officer also identified him.



No attorney is listed for Addison. He's being held on a $300,000 bond.

