Hillsborough County man arrested for impregnating 14-year-old girl

Felipe Diaz, 50, is charged with sexual battery and child abuse. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wimauma man accused of forcing a teenage girl to have sex.

The victim, who was 13 years old at the time, became pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl in September.

Felipe Diaz Hernandez, 50, is charged with sexual battery and child abuse.

The sheriff's office said Hernandez forced the girl to have sex with him at some point during 2016.

DNA testing conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed Hernandez is the victim's biological father.

