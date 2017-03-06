Florida man arrested in 1977 killing extradited to Utah

Gilchrist County, Flordia, Sheriff's Office Patrick Michael McCabe, 59.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A man arrested last week in the 1977 killing of a Salt Lake City teen has been extradited to Utah.



The Deseret News reports 59-year-old Patrick McCabe of Bell, Florida, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Sunday. Authorities accuse him of killing 16-year-old Sharon Schollmeyer.



McCabe was arrested Wednesday in Florida. He faces charges of murder, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated burglary.



On December 1977, the girl's mother found her emancipated daughter naked, blindfolded and gagged in her bathtub. An autopsy determined she died from strangulation and suffocation.



The arrest warrant says DNA testing of a halter top produced a profile matched to McCabe, who in 1999 was convicted of a sexual offense against a minor.



The newspaper reports McCabe told police he used his apartment manager key to get into the teen's apartment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.