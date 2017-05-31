Teen holds professor against her will, begs to take make-up exam

Jude Chiedu Akachukwu, 19, was arrested in Gainesville, Fla., after police said he held a professor against her will and begged her to give him a make-up exam. (Alachua Co., Fla., Jail) (Photo: WXIA)

A Florida teen was arrested at Santa Fe College in Gainesville, Fla., last week after police said he imprisoned a professor against her will.

The Gainesville Times said 19-year-old Jude Chiedu Akachukwu went into the unidentified professor's office, closed and blocked the door. The teen told the professor she could not leave until she agreed to permit him to take a make-up exam, according to a Santa Fe College Police arrest report.

When the professor refused, police said Akachukwu grabbed her arm as she tried to walk away. At that point, the professor told the teen she was going to call police. The report says Akachukwu threw himself on the floor and began crying.

The professor then left the room, and went to teach a class. The 19-year-old followed the professor and began to disrupt the class.

Akachukwu was taken into custody and charged with false imprisonment, battery and disturbing the peace, and taken to the Alachua County Jail.

