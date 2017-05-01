Florida woman agreed to swap sex for $25, chicken McNuggets, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. - Florida authorities have charged a woman with prostitution after they say she agreed to perform a sex act on an undercover detective for $25 and chicken McNuggets.

Alex Direeno, 22, was being held Sunday without bond at the Manatee County Jail on charges of prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia and on outstanding warrants.

An undercover detective told the woman he wanted oral sex and she agreed to do it for $25. As they briefly went back and forth on the price, she finally agreed to perform the act for $25 and some chicken McNuggets.

It's unclear whether Direeno has retained an attorney.

